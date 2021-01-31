The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 811 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
In Northeast Mississippi, Monroe County reported two deaths while Alcorn, Lafayette and Marshall counties reported one each.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 275,001 with a death toll of 6,045. As of this week, MSDH reports an estimate of 222,812 people to have recovered from the virus.
MSDH also reported 184 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Every county in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (3), Benton (4), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (3), Clay (3), Itawamba (8), Lafayette (22), Lee (8), Marshall (28), Monroe (5), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (4), Prentiss (4), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (4) and Union (9).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2816
Benton 892
Calhoun 1487
Chickasaw 1940
Clay 1720
Itawamba 2770
Lafayette 5414
Lee 9272
Marshall 3710
Monroe 3811
Oktibbeha 4212
Pontotoc 3901
Prentiss 2599
Tippah 2600
Tishomingo 2008
Union 3702