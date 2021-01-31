covid131

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 811 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

In Northeast Mississippi, Monroe County reported two deaths while Alcorn, Lafayette and Marshall counties reported one each.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 275,001 with a death toll of 6,045. As of this week, MSDH reports an estimate of 222,812 people to have recovered from the virus.

MSDH also reported 184 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Every county in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (3), Benton (4), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (3), Clay (3), Itawamba (8), Lafayette (22), Lee (8), Marshall (28), Monroe (5), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (4), Prentiss (4), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (4) and Union (9).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2816

Benton 892

Calhoun 1487

Chickasaw 1940

Clay 1720

Itawamba 2770

Lafayette 5414

Lee 9272

Marshall 3710

Monroe 3811

Oktibbeha 4212

Pontotoc 3901

Prentiss 2599

Tippah 2600

Tishomingo 2008

Union 3702

bobby.pepper@journalinc.com

