The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 825 additional cases of COVID-19 and 76 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Feb. 1.

Alcorn, Benton, Clay, Lafayette, Lee, Prentiss, Tippah and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Chickasaw and Itawamba counties each reported two deaths. Marshall County reported three deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 276,531, with a death toll of 6,132. Around 222,812 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 24.

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the state of Mississippi is 52 per 100,000 residents is as of Jan. 31. For Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day rolling average is 47 per 100,000 residents.

There are currently 164 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 74 positive inpatients and 20,503 positive outpatients as of Feb. 2.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (2), Benton (1), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (5), Clay (5), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (8), Lee (17), Marshall (8), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (10), Pontotoc (13), Prentiss (3), Tippah (9), Tishomingo (5) and Union (5).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2822

Benton 894

Calhoun 1488

Chickasaw 1947

Clay 1729

Itawamba 2783

Lafayette 5442

Lee 9306

Marshall 3728

Monroe 3827

Oktibbeha 4228

Pontotoc 3922

Prentiss 2602

Tippah 2618

Tishomingo 2022

Union 3717

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

