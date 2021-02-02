The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 825 additional cases of COVID-19 and 76 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Feb. 1.
Alcorn, Benton, Clay, Lafayette, Lee, Prentiss, Tippah and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Chickasaw and Itawamba counties each reported two deaths. Marshall County reported three deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 276,531, with a death toll of 6,132. Around 222,812 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 24.
The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the state of Mississippi is 52 per 100,000 residents is as of Jan. 31. For Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day rolling average is 47 per 100,000 residents.
There are currently 164 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 74 positive inpatients and 20,503 positive outpatients as of Feb. 2.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (2), Benton (1), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (5), Clay (5), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (8), Lee (17), Marshall (8), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (10), Pontotoc (13), Prentiss (3), Tippah (9), Tishomingo (5) and Union (5).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2822
Benton 894
Calhoun 1488
Chickasaw 1947
Clay 1729
Itawamba 2783
Lafayette 5442
Lee 9306
Marshall 3728
Monroe 3827
Oktibbeha 4228
Pontotoc 3922
Prentiss 2602
Tippah 2618
Tishomingo 2022
Union 3717