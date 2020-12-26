COVID-19 Daily Totals as of Dec. 25, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 845 more cases of COVID-19, three new deaths, and 239 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 205,023, with a death toll of 4,565.

No new deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi counties.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 90 positive inpatients, it's the highest number of positive inpatients, and 16,049 positive outpatients as of Wednesday, Dec. 23.

All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2046

Benton 642

Calhoun 1096

Chickasaw 1521

Clay 1254

Itawamba 2162

Lafayette 4071

Lee 7246

Marshall 2813

Monroe 2821

Oktibbeha 3221

Pontotoc 2991

Prentiss 1987

Tippah 1871

Tishomingo 1498

Union 2629

