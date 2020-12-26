The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 845 more cases of COVID-19, three new deaths, and 239 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 205,023, with a death toll of 4,565.
No new deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi counties.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 90 positive inpatients, it's the highest number of positive inpatients, and 16,049 positive outpatients as of Wednesday, Dec. 23.
All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2046
Benton 642
Calhoun 1096
Chickasaw 1521
Clay 1254
Itawamba 2162
Lafayette 4071
Lee 7246
Marshall 2813
Monroe 2821
Oktibbeha 3221
Pontotoc 2991
Prentiss 1987
Tippah 1871
Tishomingo 1498
Union 2629