The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 900 more COVID-19 cases and three deaths as of Saturday.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 281,678 with a death toll of 6,269. As of this week, MSDH said around 238,176 people are estimated recovered from the virus.
MSDH also reported 143 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area except for Chickasaw reported new cases.
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2,863
Benton 908
Calhoun 1,514
Chickasaw 1,966
Clay 1,748
Itawamba 2,821
Lafayette 5,559
Lee 9,431
Marshall 3,799
Monroe 3,902
Oktibbeha 4,279
Pontotoc 3,986
Prentiss 2,627
Tippah 2,630
Tishomingo 2,061
Union 3,785