The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 900 more COVID-19 cases and three deaths as of Saturday.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 281,678 with a death toll of 6,269. As of this week, MSDH said around 238,176 people are estimated recovered from the virus.

MSDH also reported 143 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area except for Chickasaw reported new cases. 

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2,863

Benton 908

Calhoun 1,514

Chickasaw 1,966

Clay 1,748

Itawamba 2,821

Lafayette 5,559

Lee 9,431

Marshall 3,799

Monroe 3,902

Oktibbeha 4,279

Pontotoc 3,986

Prentiss 2,627

Tippah 2,630

Tishomingo 2,061

Union 3,785

