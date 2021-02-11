The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 911 additional cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Itawamba County reported one additional death and Monroe County reported two additional deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 284,664 with a death toll of 6,390. As of this week, around 253,140 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 31 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 9. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 30 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 124 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 40 positive inpatients and 20,793 positive outpatients, as of Feb. 11.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2,876
Benton 911
Calhoun 1,521
Chickasaw 1,974
Clay 1,760
Itawamba 2,847
Lafayette 5,605
Lee 9,518
Marshall 3,859
Monroe 3,926
Oktibbeha 4,313
Pontotoc 4,013
Prentiss 2,645
Tippah 2,680
Tishomingo 2,077
Union 3,831