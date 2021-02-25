The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 920 additional cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths.
Calhoun and Clay counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 292,811 with a death toll of 6,613. As of this week, around 273,437 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 15 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 21. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 13 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 81 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 31 positive inpatients and 21,008 positive outpatients, as of Feb. 25.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (7), Benton (6), Calhoun (9), Chickasaw (1), Clay (3), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (9), Lee (22), Marshall (11), Monroe (3), Oktibbeha (13), Pontotoc (7), Prentiss (10), Tippah (2), Tishomingo (3) and Union (7).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2903
- Benton 931
- Calhoun 1564
- Chickasaw 2006
- Clay 1781
- Itawamba 2888
- Lafayette 5707
- Lee 9663
- Marshall 3994
- Monroe 3980
- Oktibbeha 4399
- Pontotoc 4073
- Prentiss 2686
- Tippah 2756
- Tishomingo 2117
- Union 3928