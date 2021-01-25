The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 927 additional cases of COVID-19 and five deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 24.
Lafayette County in Northeast Mississippi reported three additional deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 265,146, with a death toll of 5,777. Around 207,769 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 17.
There are currently 199 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 88 positive inpatients and 20,003 positive outpatients as of Jan. 25.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (4), Benton (7), Calhoun (5), Chickasaw (3), Clay (7), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (24), Lee (17), Marshall (14), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (11), Pontotoc (11), Prentiss (8), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (7) and Union (9).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2735
Benton 865
Calhoun 1418
Chickasaw 1896
Clay 1675
Itawamba 2700
Lafayette 5229
Lee 9088
Marshall 3585
Monroe 3693
Oktibbeha 4094
Pontotoc 3785
Prentiss 2545
Tippah 2501
Tishomingo 1956
Union 3577