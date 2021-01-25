COVID Update January 25

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 927 additional cases of COVID-19 and five deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 24.

Lafayette County in Northeast Mississippi reported three additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 265,146, with a death toll of 5,777. Around 207,769 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 17.

There are currently 199 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 88 positive inpatients and 20,003 positive outpatients as of Jan. 25.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (4), Benton (7), Calhoun (5), Chickasaw (3), Clay (7), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (24), Lee (17), Marshall (14), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (11), Pontotoc (11), Prentiss (8), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (7) and Union (9).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2735

Benton 865

Calhoun 1418

Chickasaw 1896

Clay 1675

Itawamba 2700

Lafayette 5229

Lee 9088

Marshall 3585

Monroe 3693

Oktibbeha 4094

Pontotoc 3785

Prentiss 2545

Tippah 2501

Tishomingo 1956

Union 3577

