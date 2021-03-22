The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 95 additional cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 302,932 with a death toll of 6,956. As of this week, around 287,341 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 10 per 100,000 people, as of March 17. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 10 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 37 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 10 positive inpatients and 21,185 positive outpatients, as of March 22.
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2946
- Benton 955
- Calhoun 1615
- Chickasaw 2031
- Clay 1813
- Itawamba 2933
- Lafayette 5873
- Lee 9787
- Marshall 4192
- Monroe 4035
- Oktibbeha 4501
- Pontotoc 4141
- Prentiss 2736
- Tippah 2824
- Tishomingo 2173
- Union 3998