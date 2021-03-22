COVID Update March 22, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 95 additional cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 302,932 with a death toll of 6,956. As of this week, around 287,341 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 10 per 100,000 people, as of March 17. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 10 per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 37 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 10 positive inpatients and 21,185 positive outpatients, as of March 22.

Case totals by county:

  • Alcorn 2946
  • Benton 955
  • Calhoun 1615
  • Chickasaw 2031
  • Clay 1813
  • Itawamba 2933
  • Lafayette 5873
  • Lee 9787
  • Marshall 4192
  • Monroe 4035
  • Oktibbeha 4501
  • Pontotoc 4141
  • Prentiss 2736
  • Tippah 2824
  • Tishomingo 2173
  • Union 3998

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus