The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 969 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths, including one in Prentiss County.

The statewide total number of cases, since March 11 now stands at 134,309 with a statewide death toll of 3,543.

Every county in the Daily Journal coverage area reported additional COVID-19 cases. Lee County had the most with 42.

As of Friday, North Mississippi Health Services reported 62 positive inpatients and 9,072 positive outpatients.

Total case counts by county:

Alcorn 1318

Benton 447

Calhoun 685

Chickasaw 966

Clay 806

Itawamba 1359

Lafayette 2867

Lee 4411

Marshall 1902

Monroe 1752

Oktibbeha 2265

Pontotoc 1785

Prentiss 1300

Tippah 1109

Tishomingo 985

Union 1464

