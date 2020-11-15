The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 969 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths, including one in Prentiss County.
The statewide total number of cases, since March 11 now stands at 134,309 with a statewide death toll of 3,543.
Every county in the Daily Journal coverage area reported additional COVID-19 cases. Lee County had the most with 42.
As of Friday, North Mississippi Health Services reported 62 positive inpatients and 9,072 positive outpatients.
Total case counts by county:
Alcorn 1318
Benton 447
Calhoun 685
Chickasaw 966
Clay 806
Itawamba 1359
Lafayette 2867
Lee 4411
Marshall 1902
Monroe 1752
Oktibbeha 2265
Pontotoc 1785
Prentiss 1300
Tippah 1109
Tishomingo 985
Union 1464