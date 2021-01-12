The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,648 additional cases of COVID-19 and 98 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 11. It's the largest single-day total of COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 5 when there were 91 deaths reported.
Fifty-two deaths occurred between Jan. 5 and 11. During that time period, Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Tishomingo and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one death. Lafayette County reported two deaths. Alcorn County reported three deaths.
Forty-six deaths occurred between Oct. 28, 2020, and Jan. 8. During that time, Lafayette, Lee, Pontotoc and Tishomingo in Northeast Mississippi each reported one death. Alcorn and Monroe counties each reported two deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 241,957, with a death toll of 5,284. Around 198,888 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 10.
There are currently 222 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 111 positive inpatients and 18,990 positive outpatients as of Jan. 12.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (43), Benton (8), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (9), Clay (17), Itawamba (22), Lafayette (30), Lee (54), Marshall (27), Monroe (15), Oktibbeha (8), Pontotoc (31), Prentiss (21), Tippah (29), Tishomingo (18) and Union (29).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2531
Benton 788
Calhoun 1296
Chickasaw 1775
Clay 1524
Itawamba 2525
Lafayette 4743
Lee 8526
Marshall 3291
Monroe 3409
Oktibbeha 3801
Pontotoc 3532
Prentiss 2368
Tippah 2275
Tishomingo 1765
Union 3295