The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 984 additional cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths, as of 6 p.m. on Feb. 11.
Calhoun, Clay, Marshall, Prentiss and Tippah counties each reported one additional death. Lee County reported two new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 285,648 with a death toll of 6,429. As of this week, around 253,140 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 31 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 10. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 29 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 121 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 40 positive inpatients and 20,793 positive outpatients, as of Feb. 11.
Most counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (2), Benton (9), Chickasaw (6), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (18), Lee (25), Marshall (19), Monroe (3), Oktibbeha (14), Pontotoc (1), Prentiss (5), Tippah (17), Tishomingo (6) and Union (13).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2,878
Benton 911
Calhoun 1,530
Chickasaw 1,980
Clay 1,760
Itawamba 2,856
Lafayette 5,623
Lee 9,543
Marshall 3,878
Monroe 3,929
Oktibbeha 4,327
Pontotoc 4,014
Prentiss 2,650
Tippah 2,697
Tishomingo 2,083
Union 3,844