UPDATE: The Mississippi State Department of Health released a statement at 9:45 a.m. saying it "found a data problem in today's COVID-19 report" and will be issuing a corrected update later today. MSDH deleted a tweet announcing Wednesday's COVID-19 data and removed the update from its website after issuing the correction.
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 3,658 new cases of COVID-19, surpassing the previous single-day high of 2,480 on Dec. 4 and making it the largest single-day case total by far during the pandemic.
MSDH also reported 25 new deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 8. There are currently 203 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Benton, Itawamba and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Lafayette reported two new deaths and Tippah reported three.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 171,584 and 4,042 deaths. Around 136,627 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 6.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 76 positive inpatients and 13,623 positive outpatients as of Dec. 9.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (32), Benton (20), Calhoun (18), Chickasaw (40), Clay (14), Itawamba (39), Lafayette (33), Lee (119), Marshall (49), Monroe (47), Oktibbeha (21), Pontotoc (46), Prentiss (33), Tippah (51), Tishomingo (18) and Union (75).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1,698
Benton 543
Calhoun 877
Chickasaw 1,227
Clay 1,028
Itawamba 1,766
Lafayette 3,582
Lee 5,948
Marshall 2,427
Monroe 2,334
Oktibbeha 2,729
Pontotoc 2,393
Prentiss 1,674
Tippah 1,468
Tishomingo 1,239
Union 2,017