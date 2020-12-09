UPDATE: The Mississippi State Department of Health released a statement at 9:45 a.m. saying it "found a data problem in today's COVID-19 report" and will be issuing a corrected update later today. MSDH deleted a tweet announcing Wednesday's COVID-19 data and removed the update from its website after issuing the correction.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 3,658 new cases of COVID-19, surpassing the previous single-day high of 2,480 on Dec. 4 and making it the largest single-day case total by far during the pandemic.

MSDH also reported 25 new deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 8. There are currently  203 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Benton, Itawamba and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Lafayette reported two new deaths and Tippah reported three.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 171,584 and 4,042 deaths. Around 136,627 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 6.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 76 positive inpatients and 13,623 positive outpatients as of Dec. 9.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (32), Benton (20), Calhoun (18), Chickasaw (40), Clay (14), Itawamba (39), Lafayette (33), Lee (119), Marshall (49), Monroe (47), Oktibbeha (21), Pontotoc (46), Prentiss (33), Tippah (51), Tishomingo (18) and Union (75).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 1,698

Benton 543

Calhoun 877

Chickasaw 1,227

Clay 1,028

Itawamba 1,766

Lafayette 3,582

Lee 5,948

Marshall 2,427

Monroe 2,334

Oktibbeha 2,729

Pontotoc 2,393

Prentiss 1,674

Tippah 1,468

Tishomingo 1,239

Union 2,017

