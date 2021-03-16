The Mississippi State Department of Health announced on its website that COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Wednesday, March 17, have been canceled due to the potential for severe weather.
Affected vaccination drive-thru locations in Northeast Mississippi include Lafayette, Lee and Oktibbeha counties.
Residents with appointments scheduled for Wednesday will receive an email, text message or phone call to notify them of their rescheduled appointment date.
The temporary closure announcement comes one day after Gov. Tate Reeves announced that all Mississippians would be eligible to schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mississippi is only the second state in the U.S. to open vaccination eligibility to everyone ages 16 and up.