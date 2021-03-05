TUPELO • At one of the lowest points in Darrian Cobb’s young life, he turned to God in prayer.
“I was struggling with some personal battles,” said Cobb, 22. “And as I was praying, I heard God telling me to write a book, something that would help people dealing with addiction or bondage, something to help free other people.”
He started writing that book in March 2020 and finished it in October; “Battling Addiction, Bondage and Temptation” was published in January.
Cobb will be signing copies of his book today at noon at Reed’s GumTree Bookstore. The 127-page softback sells for $16.99.
Cobb said he struggled with nicotine addiction and anxiety problems.
“Tobacco really took a toll on me, physically and spiritually,” Cobb said. “I felt shame all the time. I prayed God would help me get through it.”
Although he lives in Dallas with his parents, Darrell and Pamela, Cobb spent summers, holidays and spring breaks in Tupelo with his grandfather, Henry Cobb. The elder Cobb taught automotive technology at Tupelo High School for more than 30 years.
After high school, Cobb attended Mississippi State University, where he graduated in the fall of 2020 with a degree in kinesiology. He hopes to be accepted into an occupational therapy school this year.
Cobb said “Battling Addiction, Bondage and Temptation,” which is geared toward teens and young adults, wasn’t hard to write.
“I just let things flow from my heart,” he said. “The whole process was good, it wasn’t stressful or hard.”
If there’s one thing Cobb wants people who are struggling with addiction or demons to understand it’s that they have the power to turn their lives around.
“The current season you’re in is not your final destination,” he said.