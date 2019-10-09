WEST POINT - A joint federal, state and local law enforcement initiative recently led to the arrest of 149 people on a variety of felony charges, including violent crimes, drug crimes and gang-related activities.
Operation Triple Beam, led by the U.S. Marshals Service, kicked off in the Golden Triangle area on July 15 and ran through the end of August. In addition to the arrests, 70 illegal firearms were seized as was $65,820 worth of narcotics and narcotics-related proceeds, according to U.S. Marshals task force deputy commander Mike Quarles.
"It took six weeks to round up everyone and make the arrests," Quarles said. "But it usually takes three times as long on the front end to gather all the information.
"And because this is an intelligence-based operation, there is still a lot more to be done and there will be more arrests based on the intelligence we have already gathered."
The operation used a tried and true method of bringing a host of agencies together to combine not only resources but also information.
"If it ain't broke, don't fix it," said U.S. Attorney Chad Lamar. "We work with the local agencies to combat crime in ways that work in their city, instead of trying to use a one size fits all approach.
"We targeted the worst offenders in each area and feel there will be a substantial decrease in crime by taking these people off the streets."
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott has already seen that effect.
"We've seen a decrease in crime overall," Scott said. "When (criminals) saw something was going on, they went underground. But using information we have learned, we will be able to make more arrests.
"I learned early on the need to work with other agencies whenever you can."
Operation Triple Beam enlisted the services of several federal and state agencies, along with the sheriff's offices in Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties; and the Columbus, Starkville and West Point police departments.
The operation targeted violent fugitives, violent gang activity, and collecting intelligence to allow for additional arrests in the future. As a part of the initiative, nearly 50 gang members were arrested or validated by law enforcement. In addition, 155 registered sex offenders living in northeast Mississippi and the Golden Triangle area were checked for compliance with sex offender registration requirements. Compliance checks were also conducted on eight moderate and high-risk federal and state probationers.
Because the arrests deal with both state and federal charges, the cases will have to be tried in different courts.
"One of the things we had to do was coordinate our efforts with District Attorney Scott Colom," said Danny McKittrick, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Mississippi. "Most of the cases will be handled by the state, in the 16th judicial district. The firearms cases will be heard in federal court."
Lamar thanked the many law enforcement agencies who participated and praised the results.
“By running operations like Operation Triple Beam that rely on partnerships, intelligence-driven data and targeted enforcement, we can and will make our neighborhoods safer for all citizens," Lamar said.
In 2018, Operation Triple Beam focused on 13 counties in northeast Mississippi. That month-long operation resulted in 250 arrests, the seizure of more than $50,000 worth of narcotics, $50,565 cash, 76 firearms, as well as the recovery of 11 stolen vehicles.