TUPELO • Narcotics officers looking for illegal synthetic cannabinoids arrested at least nine people Tuesday in a series of simultaneous raids across Northeast Mississippi.
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, along with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and a host of local agencies, have been investigating the use and sale of the illegal drugs for several months. On Feb. 2, law enforcement in Lee, Monroe and Tishomingo counties executed search warrants, mostly at convenience stores.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said law enforcement across the region had been hearing complaints of stores selling the synthetic drugs under the counter to both adults and juveniles. The oil-based products were sold in vape cartridges or as a liquid to add to e-cigarettes.
“This stuff is not approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and is considered a Schedule 1 drug,” Johnson said. “It is a felony to sell it, or even possess it, in Mississippi.”
A raid at the Saltillo Chevron Store at 362 Mobile Street, Saltillo, resulted in the arrest of Ashokkumar Patel, 46, of 4100 North Gloster, Tupelo; and Klayton Cox, 19, of 354 Mobile Street, Saltillo. Both were charged with felony sale of a controlled substance. Their bonds were set at $90,000 and $10,000 respectively.
At the Auburn Chevron Store at 1241 County Road 931 in Lee County, officers arrested Mina Gamel Gorgyos, 39, of 122 Bostic Avenue, Saltillo; and Jessica Faiella, 32, of 560 County Road 1057, Tupelo. They were charged with sale of a controlled substance. Bonds were set at $30,000 for Gorgyos and $10,000 for Faiella.
In Nettleton at the Short Street Beer Store, police arrested Ala Jamal Fadel, 22, of 102 Short Avenue, Nettleton, and charged him with the sale of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $10,000.
Monroe County deputies helped raid the Chevron Store at 316 Highway 145, Aberdeen. Mohammed Abdul Alrazki, 44, and Tiffany Cantrell, 38, were arrested and each charged with the sale of a controlled substance. Their bonding information was not immediately available.
In Tishomingo County, officers conducted searches of the Handy Sandy and the Marathon station in Iuka and the Mini-Mart in Golden. That led to the arrest of Omar Naji Quhshi and Wadee Fadel. Both men were released from the Tishomingo County Jail on bond Wednesday. Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty closed down all three businesses as part of the ongoing investigation.
Officers searched the stores and the residences of some suspects.
While synthetic cannabinoids have been around for years, it is becoming more common to find it in a form that utilizes e-cigarettes.
“We are seeing it more often in vape products,” Johnson said. “That actually makes it harder for law enforcement to enforce the law. You don’t know exactly what product is in there or what concentration.”
Monroe County Chief Deputy Curtis Knight said he was thankful to have the assistance of other local law enforcement agencies in cracking down on the sale of illegal synthetic cannabinoids. Knight said Tuesday’s raids were just the beginnging.
“We targeted a few locations in Monroe County,’ Knight said. “I can assure the residents of Monroe County that this is not the end. We will target more locations and expect more arrests.”
Saltillo Police Chief Grant Bailey echoed that sentiment.
“This would not be possible without all the agencies working together,” Bailey said. “It was running pretty rampant for us. We had a lot of complaints that high school kids were going in the store and buying it.”