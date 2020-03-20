There are now 80 known presumptive cases of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, after the State Health Department reported 30 new cases Friday morning.
Multiple Northeast Mississippi counties have cases included among the latest Health Department data, including one case in Lafayette, one in Lee, one in Marshall, one in Monroe and three in Tippah.
With a previous case reported out of Monroe, that county now has two presumptive cases.
The other counties with new presumptive cases reported Friday are Adams, Coahama, DeSoto, Franklin, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Leflore, Madison, Pike, Rankin and Webster.
Harrison County on the Gulf Coast now has the most reported cases, at eight. Hinds, Leflore and Pearl River counties have seven each.
Presumptive cases describe an individual who has tested positive for the presence of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the testing was preformed in a local lab or a state health lab. Presumptive specimens eventually receive confirmatory testing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The Health Department reports that 602 individuals have been tested for the new coronavirus.