Qualifying for the upcoming municipal elections officially ended at 5 p.m. on Feb. 5.
That certification process is still ongoing throughout the Daily Journal's 16-county coverage area, and some candidates could be disqualified weeks after turning in their paperwork.
The Democratic and Republican primaries are scheduled for April 6. If no one gets a simple majority of the votes, a run-off will be held on April 27. The primary winners will advance to the June 8 general election.
Any independent candidates advance straight to the general election. The Mississippi Constitution does not require a candidate to garner a majority of votes in a municipal general election. So in cases where there are more than one candidate on the June 8 ballot, whoever gets the most votes wins. There will not be a run-off.
Across the region, many smaller municipalities have no opposed races. If there are only enough candidates to fill the open seats, the towns are not required to bear the unnecessary costs of holding an election.
Below is a list of all the candidates who qualified to run for office in the Daily Journal coverage area. The Lafayette County town of Taylor did not return numerous calls. The town of Sturgis in Oktibbeha County is still waiting on their candidates to be certified before releasing the names.
ALCORN COUNTY
Corinth
The city of Corinth is on a different election cycle and will not vote for municipal offices again until 2022.
Farmington (all Republicans)
Mayor: Dale Fortenberry (i), Reece Wallin
Aldermen (all at-large)
Shane Bridges, Lowell Gann (i), Ricky Gibbens, Shane Harvell (i), Jeff Patterson (I), Tammy Philamlee, Johnny Potts (I), Luther Rhodes (i), Benson Skelton
Glen (all independents)
Mayor: David J. Derrick (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Frances Null (i), Ruth Sellers (i), Shirley Tutor (i), Bryan White, James "Tony" White (i)
Kossuth (all independents)
Mayor: Donald Pace (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
James Allen (i), Dusty Essery (i), Steve Jones (i), Paul Rolison (i), Billy White
Rienzi (all independents)
Mayor: Walter Williams (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Jimmy Harwood (i), Dale Leonard (i), David Massey (i), Melissa Morgan, Amy Norvell, Harold Palmer (i), James Strickland (i)
BENTON COUNTY
Ashland (all independents)
Mayor: Mitch Carroll (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Mike Carroll, Don Daniels, Mark Ehrie (i), Sandra Gresham (i), Brian Jeanes (i), Greg Thompson (i)
Hickory Flat (all Independents)
Mayor: Peggy Moffitt Orman, David Thompson
Aldermen (all at-large)
Leroy Bledso, Nick Brown, Bobby Dickerson, Brenda Gray (i), Chris Gray (i), Diana Grist, Ronald Lollar, David Damion Papineau, Allen Shelton (i), Rochelle Thompson, Kenny Vickers, Reba Wilkinson (i)
Snow Lake Shores (all independents)
Mayor: Doug Irby (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Stephanie Butler (i), Donna Eldredge, Mike Fly (i), Harry Leuer (i), Gerry Printz, Joann Towry (i)
CALHOUN COUNTY
Big Creek (all independents)
Mayor: Dwight DeVall (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Larry Baker Jr. (i), Kenny Clanton (i), T.J. Clanton (i), Wanda Harrison (i), Donna Wall
Bruce (Democrats, Republicans and independents)
Mayor: Sheridan Terill Crowley (D), Rudy Pope (R)(i),
Aldermen
Ward 1: John Earl Armstrong (D)(i), Sherrika Zinn (D)
Ward 2: Johnny Armstrong (D)(i), Percy R. Evans (Ind.)
Ward 3: Jimmy Hubbard (R)(i)
Ward 4: Steve Nelson (R)(i)
Ward 5: Ellen Shaw (R)(i)
Calhoun City (all independents)
Mayor: Marshall Coleman, Dale Hays
Aldermen
Ward 1: Jacquline Harvell
Ward 2: Tony A Herrod, Precious Renee Thompson
Ward 3: Larry Bratton (i)
Ward 4: Kevin Flemons, Mandy Suber
Ward 5: Stephanie Lucius
Derma (all independents)
Mayor: Willie Mays Jr., Donald Pendergrast
Aldermen (all at-large)
Mary C. Cole (i), Andrea Corbitt, Ann Gibson (i), Howard Goodson (i), Aretha Herron (i), David W. Martin (i)
Pittsboro (all Independents)
Mayor: Cindy Hubbard (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Heath Franklin (i), Jimmy Franklin (i), Gerald Hubbard (i), Sarah Moore, Troy Moore (i), Drew Thacker
Slate Springs (all Republicans)
Mayor: Andy Cannon
Aldermen (all at-large)
Susie Cardwell (i), Margie Golden, Donna Lovorn (i), Greg Lovorn (i), Darnell Nabors (i)
Vardaman (all Republicans)
Mayor: James Casey (i), Teresa gay Hendrix
Aldermen (all at-large)
Dr. Timothy Cook, Danna Johnson, Michael Shane Langford, Robert Earl McGregor (i), Peggy Skinner (i)
CHICKASAW COUNTY
Houston (Democrats, Republicans, and Independents)
Mayor: Stacey W. Parker (D)(i), Sean Johnson (Ind.)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Jerry Gravat (R), Kelly Atkinson (Ind.)(i)
Ward 2: Shenia K. Jones (D)(i)
Ward 3: Matthew Callahan (R), Frank Thomas (R)(i)
Ward 4: Willie Mae Gates McKinney (D)(i)
At-large: Barry Springer (D)(i), Andrea McMichael (R)
New Houlka (all independents)
Mayor: David Huffman, Jimmy Kelley (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Dustin Eaton (i), K.C. Gates (i), Kim Murphree (i), Jerry Turner, Brad Vance
Okolona (all Democrats except as noted)
Mayor: Sherman R. Carouthers (i), Eldridge J. Lowe, Kelvin "Popcorn" Stanfield (Ind.)
Police Chief: Tommie J. Ivy Sr. (i), William "Booman" Randle Jr.
Aldermen
Ward 1: Doris Ann-Lowe Bailey, Sarah Bean, Jesse James Carouthers (i), Anthony Hicks, Dustin Russell
Ward 2: Angela Lavette Gardner, Bennett Moore (i)
Ward 3: Jarvis Brumby, Louise Floyd Cole
Ward 4: Imogene Armstrong (i), Marsha M. Gates
Ward 5: Mary L. Gates (i), Robert Matt Hughes
Ward 6: Shirley Bogan (i), Aundra Thomas, Austin White, Corey Young
Woodland (all Democrats)
Mayor: Patti Pettit (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Tony Gann (i), Jennifer Kilgore (i), Chesteen Russell (i)
CLAY COUNTY
West Point (all Democrats)
Mayor: Rod Bobo, Cole Bryan, Tammy Parkerson, Jennifer Rene, Homer Ryland
Selectmen
Ward 1: Linda Hannah, Leta L. Turner (i)
Ward 2: William Binder (i), Bryson Gandy
Ward 3: Ken Poole (i), Jonas Robinson
Ward 4: Keith McBrayer (i)
Ward 5: Colby Pennington, Jasper "Peicy" Pittman (i)
ITAWAMBA COUNTY
Fulton (Democrats and Republicans)
Mayor: John Maxcy (D), Barry Childers (R)(i), Emily Quinn (R)
Ward 1: Khiry Pope (D), Daisy Stone (D), Doug Strickland (R)
Ward 2: Richard Comer (R), Drew Gough (R), Buddy Wayne Haynes (R), Martin Richardson (R), Sharon Russell (R)
Ward 3: Matt Moore (R), Russ Ramey (R) Cory Shotts (R)
Ward 4: Jim Holland (R), Corey Moore (R), Steven Steele (R)
At-large: Earleen Young (D), Liz Beasley (R)(i), Brad Chatham (R), Matt Stanford (R)
Mantachie (Democrats, Republicans and independent)
Mayor: Matt Fennell (R)(i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Amanda Bridges (Ind)(i)
Ward 2: Richie Hester (R)(i), Brent Moore (R)
Ward 3: Wayne Guin (D)(i)
Ward 4: Wilton Cooper (R)(i)
At-large: David “E.T.” Turner (R)(i)
Tremont (all independents)
Mayor: Robert Don Whitehead Sr. (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Greg Davis (i), Leann Granger, Anthony Luprete, Clara Northington (i), Cindy Rhoades (i)
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Abbeville (all independents)
Mayor: Scott Fricker (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Wayne Haynie (i), Will Kent (i), Lynn Klepzip (i), Don Ward (i), Ronnie Williams (i)
Oxford (Democrats, Republicans and independents)
Mayor: Kyle Davis (R), Brandon Pettis (ind.), Robyn Tannehill (ind.)(i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Rick Addy (D), Billy Crews (D)
Ward 2: Afton Thomas (D), Mark Huelse (R)(i)
Ward 3: D. Ryan Glover (D), Brian Hyneman (D), Alexandria White (D), L. McQueen Miscamble (R)
Ward 4: Kesha Howell-Atkinson (D)
Ward 5: Justin Boyd (D), Preston Taylor (D)(i), Tracey L. Williams (D), Barney Chadwick (R)
Ward 6: Miguel Centellas (D), Jason Bailey (R)(i)
At-large: Linda Porter Bishop (D), John Morgan (Ind.)(i)
LEE COUNTY
Baldwyn (all Democrats except where noted)
Mayor: Roslynn Clark, Michael James (i)
Police Chief: Troy Agnew (i), Roy Ragin
Aldermen
Ward 1: Angeleque Agnew Beene, Lee Bowdry (i), Rhyne Howell
Ward 2: Tonya Goodin Billips, Pamela McKinney Green, Tom Nelson (i)
Ward 3: William "Bird" Agnew, Lamar Anderson, Peggy Grice, Lakeisha Eades Isabell, Phil Rowan
Ward 4: Beverly Eckford, Ricky Massengill (i), Tammie C. Waters
At-large: Sherri M. Buse, Lynda B. Conlee (i)
Guntown (all independents)
Mayor: Brent Lindsey
Aldermen (all at-large)
Jimmy Anderson, Daniel Davis (i), Jeff Herring (i), Teena Herring, Petey Hopkins (i), Pam Taylor, Zach White, Hilary Rawson Whitehorn
Nettleton (all Democrats)
Mayor: Phillip Baulch, Mem Riley (i)
Police Chief: Thomas Adams, Gary Monaghan (i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Mike Fulco (i), Levi Lee
Ward 2: Jeff Finch (i)
Ward 3: Sheaneter Johnson Bogan, Iry Gladney (i), Eric Moore
Ward 4: Daniel Lee (i)
At-large: Herbert Arnold, Nathan A. Moore, Sammy Raper
Plantersville (all independents)
Mayor: Shelton Shannon (I)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Nathan Chisolm, Charles Heard (i), Sedrick Mabry (i), Ketrick Marion, Renee Morris (I), Vicki Rigby (I), Sextus Shannon (i)
Saltillo (all Republicans)
Mayor: Copey Grantham, Rex Smith (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Brandon Bailey, Scottie Clark (i), Ron Cottom, George "Dinky" Crowder, Donald Cullum (i), Gene Echols, Terry Glidewell (i), Scott Knight, Bill Monaghan, Brian Morgan, Brandon Sanders, Craig Sanders (i), Dylan Whitt, Soya Hill Witcher
Shannon (all Democrats, except where noted)
Mayor: Tom Abernathy (D), Paul Lyles (D), Steve Weaver (Ind.)
Alderman
Ward 1: Bryant Thompson (D)(i)
Ward 2: Ricky Grubbs (D), Debbie Johnson (D)(i), Joey McCord
Ward 3: Lucy Blair (D)(i), Andrea "Sissy" Estes (D)
Ward 4: Darlene Bowers (D), Charllie Foster (D), Kelvin Miller (D)
At-large: Sherry Gill (D), Jack Ivy (D), Jason Arledge (Ind.)
Tupelo (both Democrats and Republicans)
Mayor: Victor Fleitas (D), Todd Jordan (R), Markel Whittington (R)
Councilman
Ward 1: Geraldine Brinkley (D), Amanda Angle (R), Eric Hampton (R), Megan Kessler (R), Chad Mims (R)
Ward 2: Candice Knowles (D), Demetra Sherer (D), Lynn Bryan (R)(i)
Ward 3: Maddie Ludt (D), Kenneth Wayne (D), Travis Beard (R)(i), Bradley Gillespie (R)
Ward 4: Greg "G-Hump" Davis (D), Nettie Davis (D)(i)
Ward 5: Hannah Maharrey (D), Buddy Palmer (R)(i), Cecil Glenn Nabors (Ind.)
Ward 6: Rasheeda Iyanda (D), Mike Bryan (R)(i), Janet Gaston (R), Sherri McClain (R)
Ward 7: Jerry Coleman (D), Willie Jennings (D)(i), Rosezlia "Rosie" Jones (D)
Verona (Democrats and independents)
Mayor: Robert Trice (D), Bobby Williams (Ind.)(i)
Alderman
Ward 1: Eddie Tucker (Ind.)(i)
Ward 2: Tamara Trice (D), Margaret Baker (Ind.)(i)
Ward 3: Jesse Gilmore (D)(i)
Ward 4: Julian Riley (Ind.)(i), Seneca Nita Westbrook (Ind.)
At-large: Brenda Spurgon (D)(i), Jasonn Watkins (D)
MARSHALL COUNTY
Byhalia (all independents)
Mayor: Bill Dawson, Phil Malone (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Denise Anglin, Rick deBardeleben (i), Kelly Crane, Mike Hamblin (i), Lynn Jijaga, Tony Moore, Delainer Richmond (i), William Rose (i), Joe Tunstall (i)
Holly Springs (all Democrats except where noted)
Mayor: Kelvin Buck (i), Sharon D. Gipson, J. Kizer Jones (ind.)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Bernita Fountain-Lowe (i)
Ward 2: Goston "Redd" Glover, Lennel "Big Luke" Lucas (i), Andre Jones (ind.)
Ward 3: Terry W. Lawrence, Erica N. Milan, Jim Moore, Karen M. Pigues, Rick Raimey, Colter Teel, William C. Thompson
Ward 4: Demarcus Jones, Eddie Frank LeSure, Patricia LeSueur Merriweather, Christy Owens (i)
At-large: Marvin Bruce, Tim Liddy (i), Dexter Shipp
Potts Camp (all independents)
Mayor: Herbert "Herb" Luther (i), David Pannell, Sidney Person III, Angela Williams
Aldermen (all at-large)
Annie Allen (i), Michael Brown, Lee Evans, Denise Cook Garrison, Michael Henderson, Kevin Houston, Casey Mayer, Deborah "Deb" McCullough (i), Christopher Porter, Dollean "Doll" Porter (i), Sabrina Porter (i), Dean Tidwell, Johnny Westmoreland (i)
MONROE COUNTY
Amory (Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians and independents)
Mayor: Brad Blalock (Ind.)(i), Corey Glenn (Ind.)
Police Chief: Ronnie Bowen (D)(i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Buddy Carlisle (R)(i), Clint Evans (R), Michael “Mike” Edgeworth (Ind.)
Ward 2: John L. Ezell (D), Edsel “Blade” Hampton (D), James E. Whitfield (D), Barry Woods Sr. (D)
Ward 3: Tyrone James (D), Coby Hildreth (R), Mark Mitchell (R)
Ward 4: Glen Bingham (D), Harold A. Holloway, Jr. (R), Ethan Park (Lib.)
At-large: Joe McGonagill (Ind.)(i)
Aberdeen
The city of Aberdeen is on a different election cycle and will not vote for municipal offices again until 2024.
There will be a special election this summer to replace former mayor Maurice Howard, who was convicted of embezzlement.
Gattman (all independents)
Mayor: Wayne Downey (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Jerry Blaylock (i), Elizabeth McKay (i), John Woodham Jr.(i)
Hatley (all Independents)
Mayor: George King (i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Deborah Johnson (i)
Ward 2: no candidates
Ward 3: Hazel Jones (i)
Ward 4: Jason Edwards, Sandra Vaughn (i)
At-large: Robert Ausbon (i)
Smithville (all independents)
Mayor: Nancy Bishop and Phil Goodwin
Aldermen (all at-large)
Sheila Bennett (i), , Jimmy Dabbs (i), Leigh Skinner (i)
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY
Maben (all Independents)
Mayor: Irwin Lynn Dewberry, Larry L. Pruitt (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Darrell Bryant (i), Patty Harpole (i), Rufus Harris (i), Rene Herd, Robert Herd (i), Sedrick Taylor, Marlene Thomas (i), William Wordlaw
Starkville (Democrats, Republicans and independents)
Mayor: Lynn Spruill (D)(i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Christine Williams (D), Ben Carver (R)(i)
Ward 2: Jimmy Joe Buckley (D), Sandra Sistrunk (D)(i), Bruce Stubbs (R)
Ward 3: Jeffrey Rupp (R)
Ward 4: Mike Brooks (D), Austin Check (R), Kevin Daniels (R)
Ward 5: Preston Hamp Beatty (D)(i), Joe Evans (D), Anna Chaney (R), Brandy Hindman (R)
Ward 6: Santee Ezell (D), Roy A. Perkins (D)(i)
Ward 7: Henry Vaughn (D)(i)
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Algoma (all independents)
Mayor: Harry Corder (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Tommy Caldwell (i), Landis Fair (i), Noel McWhirter (i), Billie Mize, Sue Weeks (i)
Ecru (Democrat and Republicans)
Mayor: Jeff Smith (R)(i), Patty Turk (R)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Gloria High (D)(i), Allison Shumaker (R)(i), Dr. James Speck (R)(i), Joey Tharp (R), Jeannie Thompson (R), Gable Todd (R), Richie Turner (R)(i)
Pontotoc (Democrats and Republicans)
Mayor: Sara Cornwell (R), Bob Peeples (R)(i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Lena Chewe (D)(i)
Ward 2: Kevin Purdon (R), Jimma Smith (R), Trai Stegall (R)
Ward 3: Joe DiDonna (R), Rickey Hill (R), D.R. Simmons (R)(i)
Ward 4: David Anderson (R), Rayburn Mapp (R)(i)
At-large: Jeff Stafford (R), David White (R)(i)
Sherman (all independents)
Mayor: Jeffery Lane, Mike Swords (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Randy Bolen (i), Wayne Bullock (i), Adam Jolly, Christie McDonald, Ashley Pfahler, Keith Rogers (i), Martha Swindle (i)
Thaxton (all independents)
Mayor: Steve Moss
Aldermen (all at-large)
Kim Hooker Gilliam (i), Grant Gooch (i), Brandon Moody (i)
Toccopola (all independents)
Mayor: Nick Brewer II (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Hailey Brewer, Hope Herring (i), Kerry Hodges (i), Bart Ratliff (i), Jennifer Sims
PRENTISS COUNTY
Booneville (Democrats, Republicans and independents)
Mayor: Chris Lindley (R)(i), Lisa C.J. McCoy (Ind.)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Tara Lauderdale (R), Josh Reese (R), Gary Walker (R), Lauren Whitson (R)
Ward 2: Robbye Wiggins (D), Jeff Williams (D)(i)
Ward 3: Jimmy Hicks (R), Bill Stevenson (R), Tai Grove (Ind.)
Ward 4: Christopher Kitchens (R), Alan Prentiss (R), Michael Starkey (R), Carolyn Miller (Ind.)
At-large: Harold Eaton (R), Lavaile Shields (R), Derrick Blythe (Ind.)
Jumpertown (all independents)
Mayor: Stanley Michael, Cindy R. White
Aldermen (all at-large)
Susan Smith Bane (i), Pam Shook Holder, Christopher Robinson
Marietta (all independents)
Mayor: Judy Ramey (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Gail Baird, Derek DeVaughn, Sarah Greene (i), Craig Pharr (i), Rickey Stanley (i)
TIPPAH COUNTY
Blue Mountain (all independents)
Mayor: Riley Bennett Sr., Doug Norton (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Jerrold Akins (i), Richie Hatcher, Curt Henry, Julia Kelly, Gene Lansdell (i), Jeff Pipkin (i), Michael Pope (i)
Dumas (all independents)
Mayor: Bradley Lawson (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Tammy Almand, Stephen Floyd, Wendy Gates, Kathleen Henson (i), Penny Hill, John Orman
Falkner (all independents)
Mayor: Ross C. Gay II (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Brandon Butler (i), Petie Rutherford, Susan Rutherford (i), Kenny Shelton (i), Jonathan Weatherly (i)
Ripley (Democrats and Republicans)
Mayor: Jon Grisham (R)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Joey Bryant (R)(i)
Ward 2: Rico McDonald (D), Homer Richardson (R)(i), Ken Walker (R)
Ward 3: Jackie Lenell McKenzie (D)(i)
Ward 4: Steven Freeman (R)(i)
At-large: Barry H. Cook (R), Brian Gates (R), Chris Marsalis (R)
Walnut (all independents)
Mayor: Vicki Skinner (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Allan Crum, Larry Dollar (i), Chase Hopper, Joshua James, Scottie Jones, Manse Pulliam, Scott Pulliam (i), Dallas Word
TISHOMINGO COUNTY
Belmont (all independents)
Mayor: Johnny Poole, George "Buddy" Wiltshire (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Ken Dulaney, Mike Harris (i), Sonya Harris (i), Brandon Pharr (i), Steve Ratliff (i), Steve Smith
Burnsville (all independents)
Mayor: Dainie Lambert, David Nixon (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Jason Blakney (i), Niesha Carpenter (i), Robert Davis (i), Billy D. Hamm (i), Edward Meeks, Denise Timbes, Cindy Yarbrough
Golden (all independents)
Mayor: Larry Bolton, Sherry Shook
Aldermen (all at-large)
Sandra Collums (i), Linda Epps (i), Myra George, Dixie Honeycutt, Roger Wooten
Iuka (all independents)
Mayor: Joel Robertson
Police Chief: Randy Springer (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Emily Bell, Kenny W. Carson (i), Dustin Dick, Sandra K. Perkins, Johnny A. Southward (i), Nancy South Stripling (i), Bradley Thompson
Paden (all independents)
Mayor: Pam Oswalt (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Christy Deaton (i), Tony Faulkner (i), Jean Luttrell (i), Jim Murphy (i), Carl Whitehead (i)
Tishomingo (all independents)
Mayor: James Tennyson (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Gary Harlan (i), Barbara Oaks (i), Hal Southward (i), Anthony Stone (i), Anne Taylor (i)
UNION COUNTY
Blue Springs (all independents)
Mayor: Rita Gentry (i), Mike Walker
Aldermen (all at-large)
Bradford Goodwin, Rhonda Pannell Horton, Jimmy Hutcheson, Kevin Rackley, Lorence Strange, Renna Tolbert
Myrtle (all independents)
Mayor: Michael Canerdy (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Milton McDonald, Cynthia Parks, Dustin Rasberry (i), Teresa Smith, Sean Wiginton
New Albany (Democrats, Republicans and independents)
Mayor: James Dean (D), Chuck Garrett (R), Tim Kent (R)(i)
Police Chief: Chris Robertson (R)(i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Jessica Winston (D), Mark Bishop (R), Judith Bennett Foley (R), William Ashley Kidd (R), Parks Smith (ind.)
Ward 2: Gary Edwards (D), Tim Johnson (D), Jim Gann (R), Adam Hardy (R), David Drew Horn (R)
Ward 3: Penelope “Penny” Johnson Blissett (D), Kevin Dale White (D)(i)
Ward 4: Diane Jones (R), Ronnie Parker (R), Will Tucker (R)(i)
At-large: Keith Conlee (R)(i), Jeffery Knox (R). James L. West (ind.)