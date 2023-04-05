SALTILLO – The first of three downtown Saltillo murals is finished and the second should be completed within a few weeks.
The Saltillo Main Street Association commissioned local artists Amanda Koonlaba, Kit Stafford and Kim Pastis Westhouse to design and complete the artwork, all located within a roughly one-block area on or just off Mobile Street.
Stafford finished her image of a historic Mobile & Ohio train at the original Saltillo passenger depot on the west wall of the old Saltillo Bank building last weekend.
Work and design of the project started well over a year ago, although surface preparations and uncooperative weather delayed the actual painting. The wall along Second Avenue had to be re-stuccoed to provide a smooth, stable surface to hold the paint.
“We started in early March. The first available week, there was a freeze warning,” said Stafford, who was assisted by her daughter Reid Caldwell. “We had to work around the weather — between tornadoes and freeze warnings. We got in about a week-and-a-half of painting here and there.”
Stafford used archival photographs to create a sketch of what she wanted the mural to be. That image was projected onto the building at night, and the two artists marked out the major elements on the side of the building. Using the projector makes sure the image stays in proportion.
“But when you are doing something this large, the scale can be deceiving up close and you start to question yourself,” Stafford said.
“It’s nice to have two people, one on the ground and the other up high,” Caldwell said. “Whoever is one the ground can step back, take a look and make sure it’s right.”
The second art installation could be finished by the end of this month. Koonlaba worked with Saltillo High School art students to spell out the word "Saltillo" in massive block letters on eight large canvases.
Next week, Koonlaba and Main Street officials will have the letters digitized, printed as vinyl wraps and adhered to PVC panels, which will be hung on the side of city hall outside of the community room.
Officials hope to hang the actual painted letters inside the community room, where they will be safe from the weather.
The third mural is being painted on the east side of Al Rice’s building on the northwest corner of the Mobile Street and Second Avenue intersection. Westhouse’s artwork will cover the history of the Saltillo area, including references to Lake Lamar Bruce, the Natchez Trace Parkway, the high school Tiger mascot, the old opera house and even an image of the original Euclatubba.
“I have been painting for 40 years, but this is the first time I have done an outside piece,” Westhouse said. “My attraction to this was the history. My family has lived in the Saltillo area since the early 1800s.”
To make sure the image of Euclatubba, who once owned 2,000 acres that make up most of present-day Saltillo, was as accurate as possible, Westhouse traveled to Oklahoma to get input from a historian with the Chickasaw Nation.
“She made a lot of recommendations that I have incorporated,” Westhouse said.
While she has the bulk of the design done, Westhouse's mural is still a work in progress. The rough and uneven brick wall has caused some problems, and she had to wait for the weather. For the paint to stick, nights can be no lower than 37 degrees and days need to warm up to at least 50 for the paint to dry. And after rains, she has to wait for the wall to dry before she can start back.
“I am shooting to have it completed by the end of June, if the wall cooperates,” Westhouse said.
The Stafford and Westhouse murals are diagonally across the same intersection. They are using colors to tie the new artwork with the existing Yellow Submarine mural on the side and rear of the Teacher’s Resource Center, just around the corner of Stafford’s new work.
She used the green in the existing mural to tie the pieces together. Westhouse plans to do the same thing.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.