TUPELO - The man accused of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Tupelo girl will remain in jail until he is indicted.
Jacoby O'Neal 20, of 1009 Chesterville Road, Tupelo, was taken to Tupelo Municipal Court Thursday for his initial appearance. Judge Willie Allen ordered O'Neal held without bond.
Police responded to the Haven Acres neighborhood around 7:45 p.m. Jan. 28. Gunfire erupted after a fight and Tiara Dancer, 17, who was a spectator, was struck and killed by an errant bullet. Less than 24 hours later, O'Neal was in custody.
He was booked into the Lee County Jail just after 2 p.m. Jan. 29, charged with second degree murder.