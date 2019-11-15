CORINTH - A Corinth man missing since late October is believed to have been murdered. And the man who killed him was the victim of a revenge killing.
Alcorn County authorities now have three people in custody, one charged with the murder and two for being accessories.
Last week, investigators charged David F. Rhodes, 39, with murder, arson, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a felon. On Thursday, Christina Gurley, 26, and Alissa Wilburn, 18, both of Corinth, were charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
Earlier this month, authorities began looking into the death of Terrance T. Cole Jr., 28, who was shot and later found burned in a car on Nov. 6. The investigation led officials to believe Cole was responsible for the death of Jeffery Jamal Moore, 26, who was last seen by family on Oct. 28. Moore is believed to have been murdered at a County Road 200 residence but his body has not been located.