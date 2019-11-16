IUKA • The Old Courthouse Museum in Iuka continued its “Salute To World War II” presentations for November on Saturday. One of the events, “Comics and WWII: Kids, Culture, and War through a Four-Color Lens,” was hosted at the museum at 2 p.m. and featured over 50 comics with WWII imagery and story lines.
Atlanta attorney and WWII comic collector Jim Butler shared the backgrounds of comics and how they played a key role in efforts to influence patriotic messaging and propaganda for younger generations.
Butler has been collecting comics for six years and has around 400 comics, all with WWII connections. A lifetime collector, Butler began collecting WWII comics once he discovered auction sites. With a father who served in WWII and with his own background serving in the military, Butler said collecting comics seemed like a natural way to combine his interest with military history and comics.
Museum board member Brent Bonds invited Butler to present as part of the museum’s continued efforts to have more interactive displays. As part of a month-long spotlight on WWII, the museum has hosted events to help look at how war intersects with the lives of both soldiers and civilians.
Last Tuesday, the museum hosted a WWII community show and tell where community members shared their own history and ties to WWII. The museum also hosted its first play in October and hopes to host two historic plays per year.