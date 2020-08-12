TUPELO • A Lee County man accused of walking naked into a family's Lee Acres home at supper time is now facing felony charges.
Tupelo police were called to a Filmore Drive home around 8 p.m. Aug. 4. The family said they were preparing their evening meal when a naked Black man entered their home. There were several people inside the house at the time, including a 5-year-old child.
When the homeowner confronted the suspect, he fled the house. Responding officers searched the neighborhood. They located the suspect's clothing but not the suspect.
A neighbor's security camera footage helped investigators identify the suspect, Derek Kimble, 26, of 1235 Boggan Drive, who was also on the Mississippi Department of Corrections parole violation list.
The Tupelo Police Department's Street Crimes Unit located Kimble on Aug. 6 and detained him on the MDOC felony warrant.
On Aug. 11, authorities also charged him with burglary of an occupied dwelling with the underlying offense being indecent exposure. During his initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen ordered Kimble held without bond.