TUPELO - Citing the lack of rain and extremely dry conditions, the Natchez Trace Parkway has banned campfires anywhere on its property.
The open-ended ban, announced Tuesday afternoon, includes the developed campgrounds at Rocky Springs, Jeff Busby and Meriwether Lewis, and at the designated bicycle campgrounds on the parkway.
According to parkway officials, the ban is effective immediately and will not be rescinded until the region receives sufficient rainfall to reduce fire danger levels.
Charcoal grills and cook stoves are still permitted, but should only be used in designated areas that are free from burnable fuels such as dry grass, leaf litter and pine needles. Grills and cook stoves should be attended at all times and must be completely extinguished prior to leaving the site.
Visitors should only smoke in areas that are free from burnable fuels and must ensure that the cigarette is completely extinguished and disposed of properly. Fireworks are always strictly prohibited along the Parkway and other federal lands.