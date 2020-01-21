Natchez Trace Parkway rangers conducted a traffic safety checkpoint just south of Tupelo on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 15, during peak commute hours. The objective of the checkpoint was to remove unlawfully operated vehicles, such as impaired or unlicensed drivers.
During the four-hour checkpoint, over 850 vehicles were screened that resulted in four arrests, 26 vehicles towed, and 34 tickets and 38 warnings issued. Of those arrested, two were for outstanding warrants, one was for possession of a controlled substance, and the fourth was a foreign national arrested for an immigration violation.
“The ranger’s goal is to create a safe environment for all who use the Parkway, and this operation was a great success toward that goal,” added Acting Chief Ranger John Hearne.
According to Acting District Ranger Jay Drinkwater, driving without a valid license or a suspended license is a common element in fatal collisions along the Parkway.
The Parkway does not receive any money from tickets written by the rangers. All fines go to the Office for Victims of Crimes, which aids victims of crimes that are committed on federal land.