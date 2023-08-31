Natchez Trace Parkway reopens near Cherokee, Alabama By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 31, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUPELO – A section of the Natchez Trace Parkway in Alabama that has been closed for repairs has now reopened.While the parkway is open between Highway 72 (mile marker 320.4) and North Pike Road (mile marker 326.2), one lane closures will continue as workers continue striping and final project cleanup.Officials with the Natchez Trace are asking that travelers use caution in the area and continue to watch out for workers and equipment.A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the 40-mile rehabilitation of the parkway will be announced at a later date. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you