TUPELO • A section of the Natchez Trace Parkway around Tupelo, closed since early October, could reopen in the next two weeks.
According to Greg Smith, Chief of Maintenance for the Natchez Trace Parkway, the project's contractor has until Jan. 1 to complete work or face incurring financial penalties.
"Whether or not they make it depends on the weather," Smith said. "They need it to be dry."
The bulk of the work on the 4-mile stretch between McCullough Boulevard north past the parkway headquarters to Highway 145 is complete. There is some work left to do on shoulders, as well as work on ramps. Most of the remaining work is striping.
"It is supposed to be cooler (this) week but, as long as it it dry, the temperatures will be suitable for striping," Smith said.
Officials closed the parkway from McCullough Boulevard (milepost 262) to Highway 145 (milepost 266) on Oct. 11. This was the second section of roadwork to shutter portions of the parkway around Tupelo since the summer.
The closings have forced travelers to take lengthy detours for the past few months.
"We split the project up so we wouldn't have to keep the whole section closed the entire time, from July through December," Smith said. "It was bad enough as it is."
While work on the 4-mile stretch won't be completed before Christmas, the reopening of the Trace will be a gift for motorists who use the scenic two-lane on a regular basis to get around town.
Since the 10-mile project on the west and north of Tupelo was broken into two sections, there were no real surprises in Phase 2. Work crews found the same problems as they did in the first 6-mile phase.
The work was to preserve that current pavement, rather than deal with the major issues. For most of the road, a new coat of asphalt was sufficient. Areas around potholes or where the pavement had peeled off in large pieces were milled. A machine ground off the top layers of pavement to create a level area that was rough enough to allow the new layer of asphalt to adhere.
For larger problem areas, officials were forced to wedge and level. That's where a thicker layer of asphalt is applied to an uneven section and then leveled. It sometimes leaves a wedge-shaped cross section of asphalt. Once the road base is leveled, the finish overlay is applied.
The surface completed, workers began building up the shoulders in areas where the ground had sloughed away over the years.
It has been more than a decade since these sections of road had any major work done. And it will be at least that long before and roadbed or drainage issues are tackled.
Officials said the current work should preserve the existing road for another 10-15 years. At that point, they hope there will be funding for a more extensive rehabilitation project.
While the roadwork near Tupelo is nearly finished, another project will keep a longer section of the parkway in Tishomingo County and into Alabama at least partially closed until next summer.
That $40 million, 40-mile project started in late October with the closure of the parkway from the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway just south of Bay Springs Lake to U.S. Highway 72 near Cherokee, Alabama.
The project will consist of complete rehabilitation of the main roadway, milling and overlaying ramps and pull-off areas, traffic safety improvements, and accessibility improvements from mile post 291 through mile post 331.
The first phase of that project should be complete by the end of December. Phase 2 will begin in the spring of 2022 and the final phase will follow. All of the work is expected to be finished by the summer of 2022.