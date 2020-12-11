TUPELO • Two crashes overnight left one dead and sent five others to the hospital.
Natchez Trace Parkway rangers responded to two separate crashes in the Tupelo area Thursday night and early Friday morning.
The first incident happened Dec. 10 around 8:30 p.m and involved three vehicles.
Preliminary information indicates that the vehicle, driven by Jermaine Terrel, 37, of Booneville, was traveling northbound on the parkway about a mile north of West Main Street (near Milepost 261) when it crossed over the center line. He collided with a southbound vehicle, causing it to roll over. Terrel’s vehicle was then struck broadside by a third car, which was also southbound.
Terrel had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second and third vehicles had two occupants apiece. Those four people were sent to the hospital for medical treatment.
The second crash happened around 12:50 a.m. Dec. 11, close to Tupelo High School (near Milepost 258). Christina Hair, 31, of Booneville, was the only occupant of the car, which left the road and came to rest in a ditch. She was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center for evaluation.
Rangers are actively investigating whether intoxication played a role in the crash.
These crashes are currently under investigation by Parkway Rangers and a reconstruction of the fatal crash is already underway. District Ranger John Hearne stated this is the third traffic crash fatality in the Tupelo area for 2020 and that it fits the profile of many fatalities on the Parkway.
“Almost 90% of our fatal crashes occur from drivers leaving their travel lane,” Hearne said. “Drivers need to give the Parkway their undivided attention and be on alert for other drivers.”