TUPELO • The roadwork that has kept a 6-mile stretch of the Natchez Trace Parkway near Tupelo closed for 8 weeks could be finished later this month.
The bad news: Crews will then close a second 6-mile section just to the north for another 10 weeks.
Officials for the parkway say the bulk of the paving and roadwork between Highway 6 and McCullough Boulevard is complete, and that stretch could be open within a couple of weeks, weather permitting. But the second phase of the project will then close the parkway from McCullough north to Highway 145, just past the NTP Visitor's Center.
The parkway closed the first section July 19 to mill and repair dilapidated sections, then to apply a new surface layer of asphalt. The stretch of road was plagued by sections of pavement coming loose and creating potholes. The damage was exacerbated by the two-week ice storm in February. A drought several years ago caused ripples in the road bed and sections of the shoulders to slough off.
Parkway civil engineer Jeremiah Glasz said the work is designed to preserve that current pavement, rather than deal with the major issues.
Instead of milling and overlaying the entire section of road, crews only milled sections that were extremely bad. That included several sections where they were forced to wedge and level. Glasz said that is where a thicker layer of asphalt is applied to an uneven section and then leveled. It sometimes leaves a wedge-shaped cross section of asphalt. Once the road base is leveled, the finish overlay is applied.
"There were a couple of rough areas where we are using wedge and leveling out to the shoulder," Glasz said, "In some places, we had to do some quick base repairs. There were tons of areas where the shoulders just seemed to drop off. In those areas, we are widening two feet to build up the shoulder."
Glasz said the paving on the first section is completed. This week, workers have been building up the shoulders in certain areas to bring it up to level. If that work is not delayed by rain, striping will begin next week,
"It doesn't take much rain to delay shoulder work. If that material gets wet, you have to wait for it to dry before you can resume," Glasz said. "The first section, we hope to be finished in a couple of weeks, weather permitting."
Officials originally estimated the first project would be completed by early October. If the weather cooperated and it can be completed by late September, it would give crews a leg up on the second part of the project.
"The second closed section from McCullough to just north of headquarters is scheduled to take two-and-a-half months," Glasz said. "We're hoping that will happen a little quicker. We hope to get done before the winter weather gets here."
The project will provide a much nicer surface to ride on. The potholes will be gone. The shoulder rutting, where cars have run off the road, will be filled or paved. And the washboard areas will be leveled out.
But this project won't deal with major issues in the roadbed or drainage along the parkway.
"In the future, we'll come back for those," Glasz said. "This project takes the existing surface and preserves it for a good 10-15 years — until a more extensive rehabilitation project can be funded."
In addition to paving the parkway, the project also includes paving all the pull-offs and parking areas along the way. Crews also built concrete ramps to improve the accessibility at the pull-offs, like Chickasaw Village and the Old Town Overlook, Glasz said.