TUPELO - On Monday May 25, the Natchez Trace Parkway will join thirty National Park Service units across 12 states and the District of Columbia in hosting a virtual commemoration saluting America’s fallen soldiers.
The 2020 National Park Service Virtual Memorial Day Tribute - a social media event spanning more than 13 hours - features a series of livestreams, demonstrations, historic talks and other activities starting 7 a.m. The commemoration covers memorials and stories of the American Revolution, the War of 1812, the Civil War and beyond and includes a spotlight video tribute of park rangers from Maryland to Montana reciting the “Gettysburg Address.”
"National parks across the country are charged with preserving some of America’s most important moments of valor and sacrifice where those events occurred,” said parkway superintendent Laura Perdices. “We are honored to provide greater access to these stories by presenting a virtual tribute that pays respect to all who died in service to our country."
Natchez Trace Parkway will present Remembering the War of 1812 on the Natchez at noon local time. For a complete schedule of 2020 National Park Service Virtual Memorial Day Tribute activities, visit go.nps.gov/MemorialDay or follow @NatchezTraceParkwayNPS and #VirtualMemorialDay on Facebook.
Other event highlights include a National Moment of Remembrance, wreath-laying ceremony, “Taps” salute, reading of names, national cemetery tour and closing sunset livestream, among others.