TUPELO • For the third time in as many years, Natchez Trace Parkway rangers conducted a traffic safety checkpoint just south of Tupelo during the morning rush hour.
And for the third time, more than two dozen cars of uninsured, unlicensed or impaired motorists were towed away at the Jan. 15 event.
Officials say driving without a valid license or a suspended license is a common element in fatal collisions along the parkway. By law, rangers are allowed to tow vehicles that are operated without insurance.
“This checkpoint allowed us to focus on those most likely to die in motor vehicle collisions – our local drivers,” said acting District Ranger Jay Drinkwater. “We’ll give folks all the time they need to produce their proof of insurance; but if a vehicle isn’t insured it isn’t welcome on the parkway.”
During the four-hour safety checkpoint last Wednesday, park rangers screened more than 850 vehicles, which lead to 26 vehicles being towed, and 34 tickets and 38 warnings issued. There were also four people arrested – two for outstanding warrants, one for drugs and one was a foreign national arrested for an immigration violation.
“The ranger’s goal is to create a safe environment for all who use the parkway, and this operation was a great success toward that goal,” said acting Chief Ranger John Hearne.
The parkway held similar checkpoints in December 2018 and December 2017 with similar results.
During the Dec. 13, 2018 checkpoint at the Black Belt Overlook, near the Lee-Pontotoc county line and just north of the Pontocola Road exit, rangers made two arrests, issued 43 tickets, gave 39 warnings and towed 28 vehicles for a variety of offenses.
That checkpoint also brought a flurry of activity, mostly complaints, on social media. But the criticism didn’t sway then Chief Ranger Sarah Davis, who said, “According to the Mississippi state insurance law, if a vehicle is not insured, then it is not allowed to be on the road.”
In December 2017, rangers set up the early morning safety checkpoints on sequential Mondays around Tupelo.
Hearne said more than 800 vehicles were screened during those checkpoints resulting in 28 vehicles being towed and 46 tickets being issued. An additional 97 warnings were given for a variety of violations.
While many motorists in northeast Mississippi use the parkway as a commuter route to get from Point A to Point B, officials remind people that it is a national park. The road lanes are narrow and there are essentially no shoulders. It was designed to recreate the experience of driving in the 1930s.
The Natchez Trace Parkway does not receive any money from tickets written by the rangers. All fines go to the Office for Victims of Crimes, which aids victims of crimes that are committed on federal land.