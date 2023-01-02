American Politics

Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans and Democrats are being forced to confront critical questions about the people and policies they want to represent them as the next election season roars into view.

 Matt Rourke | AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Both political parties are opening the new year confronting critical questions about the people and policies they want to embrace as the next election speeds into view.

