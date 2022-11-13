APTOPIX Dallas Air Show Crash

In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. 

 Nathaniel Ross I Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP

DALLAS - Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground in a ball of flames during a Dallas air show, leaving six people dead, officials said.

