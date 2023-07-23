Redistricting Alabama

Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, speaks to reporters on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala. Ledbetter says he believes a newly drawn map of Alabama's seven congressional districts will pass muster with courts.

 Jeff Amy I AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama on Friday refused to create a second majority-Black congressional district, a move that could defy a recent order from the U.S. Supreme Court to give minority voters a greater voice and trigger a renewed battle over the state's political map.

