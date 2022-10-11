Obit - Angela Lansbury

Angela Lansbury poses for a portrait during press day for "Blithe Spirit" in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2014. Lansbury, the big-eyed, scene-stealing British actress who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals “Mame” and “Gypsy” and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series “Murder, She Wrote,” died peacefully at her home in Los Angeles on Tuesday. She was 96. 

 Casey Curry I AP

NEW YORK • Angela Lansbury, the scene-stealing British actor who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals "Mame" and "Gypsy" and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series "Murder, She Wrote," has died. She was 96.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus