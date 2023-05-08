Anna Wolfe wins Pulitzer

Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe, center, celebrates winning the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Local Reporting, accompanied by her mother, Bethel Wolfe, left, and father, Chris Wolfe, for her reporting on a sprawling $77 million welfare scandal, the largest embezzlement of federal funds in Mississippi's history that involved former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant sending federal welfare money to family and friends, including NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Jackson.

 Rogelio V. Solis | AP

Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today won a Pulitzer Prize for Local Reporting, the Pulitzer committee announced Monday.

