Mainstream Antisemitism

Nick Fuentes, right-wing podcaster, speaks at a pro-Trump march, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. A surge of anti-Jewish vitriol, spread by a world-famous rapper, an NBA star and other prominent people, including Fuentes, is stoking fears that public figures are normalizing hate and ramping up the risk of violence in a country already experiencing a sharp increase in antisemitism.

 Jacquelyn Martin I AP

A surge of anti-Jewish vitriol, spread by a world-famous rapper, an NBA star and other prominent people, is stoking fears that public figures are normalizing hate and ramping up the risk of violence in a country already experiencing a sharp increase in antisemitism.

Newsletters

Recommended for you