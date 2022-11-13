Italy Gentileschi Restoration

Restorer Elizabeth Wicks works on the "Allegory of Inclination", a 1616 work by Artemisia Gentileschi, in the Casa Buonarroti Museum, in Florence, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Restorers have begun a six-month project on the "Allegory of Inclination" using modern techniques including x-rays and UV infrared research to go beneath the veils painted over the original to cover nudities and discover the work as Gentileschi painted it. 

 Andrew Medichini I AP

FLORENCE, Italy - Art restorers in the Italian city of Florence have begun a six-month project to clean and virtually "unveil" a long-censored nude painting by Artemisia Gentileschi, one of the most prominent women in the history of Italian art.

