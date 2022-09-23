Medieval Manuscript

This photo provided by Will Sideri shows a 700-year-old manuscript that was used in the Beauvais Cathedral in France. Sideri bought the medieval manuscript for $75 at an estate sale on Sept. 3, 2022, in Waterville, Maine. An expert on manuscripts said the document, first reported by the Maine Monitor, could be worth as much as $10,000.

 Will Sideri I AP

PORTLAND, Maine • A bargain hunter who went to an estate sale in Maine to find a KitchenAid mixer, a bookshelf or vintage clothing walked away with a 700-year-old treasure.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus