Biden Infrastructure

President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure investments at the LA Metro, D Line (Purple) Extension Transit Project - Section 3, in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

 Carolyn Kaster I AP

President Biden’s mouth has landed his lawyers in a predicament after he declared the pandemic “over” — even as his administration is still defending a web of coronavirus restrictions.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus