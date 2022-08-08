Biden

President Joe Biden tours a neighborhood impacted by flooding, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Lost Creek, Ky. 

 Evan Vucci I AP

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LOST CREEK, Ky. • President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky's history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus