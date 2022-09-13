APTOPIX Britain Royals

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in the royal hearse travels to Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022.

 Marco Bertorello I AP

LONDON • The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, making its way through a drizzly London as crowds lined the route for a glimpse of the hearse and to bid her a final farewell.

