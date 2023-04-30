Climate Aging Heat Deaths

Judy, left, and Merlyn Webber sit out in front of their home at Mobile Estates on Southeast Division Street in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. As heat waves fueled by climate change arrive earlier, grow more intense and last longer, people over 60 who are more vulnerable to high temperatures are increasingly at risk of dying from heat-related causes.

 Beth Nakamura I Oregonian via AP

PHOENIX — Paramedics summoned to an Arizona retirement community last summer found an 80-year-old woman slumped inside her mobile home, enveloped in the suffocating 99-degree heat she suffered for days after her air conditioner broke down. Efforts to revive her failed, and her death was ruled environmental heat exposure aggravated by heart disease and diabetes.

