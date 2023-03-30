A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter, his lawyers said Thursday, producing the first criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House.
Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly attacked the investigation, called the indictment “political persecution” and predicted it would damage Democrats in 2024.
The indictment is an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings. It is likely to galvanize critics who say Trump lied and cheated his way to the top and embolden supporters who feel the Republican is being unfairly targeted by a Democratic prosecutor.
In a statement, his lawyers, Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina, said: “He did not commit any crime. We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in court.”
The indictment hasn’t been made public, and New York judges usually keep charges under seal until defendants make their initial appearance in court.
The district attorney’s investigation centered on money paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, whom he feared would go public with claims that they had extramarital sexual encounters with him.
Trump was expected to surrender to authorities next week, though the details were still being worked out, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss a matter that remained under seal.
In bringing the charges, Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, is embracing an unusual case that had been investigated by two previous sets of prosecutors, both of which declined to seek an indictment against Trump.
The charges come more than four years after former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who handled the payment for Trump, was convicted in 2018 and was sentenced to three years in prison.
He has testified in the case against the former president.
Prosecutors are said to have been weighing whether logging the payments as “legal expenses” violates a New York law against falsifying business records.
The charge is a misdemeanor but can be upgraded to a felony if records were falsified to cover up a second crime. A felony conviction can carry up to four years in prison.
Trump had predicted that he would be arrested last week and called for protests. He has denied the affair.
In response to the indictment, Trump said "Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable — indicting a completely innocent person.”
The former president accused Bragg and Democrats of “weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President.”
“You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this,” Trump said of what he considers ongoing persecution of him by Democrats and opponents. “I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden.”
House Republicans have been demanding that Bragg answer questions and provide information about his investigation, saying the probe was politically motivated. Bragg has rebuffed those inquiries, saying his probe wasn’t finished.
In the weeks leading up to the indictment, Trump railed about the investigation on social media and urged supporters to protest on his behalf, prompting tighter security around the Manhattan criminal courthouse.
Conservatives quickly rallied to Trump’s defense over the indictment. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, responded with a one-word statement: “Outrageous.”
“Trump Derangement Syndrome,” added Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona.
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Florida, said the indictment marked “a dark day in American history” and is “a threat to our republic” and “political persecution that must not stand.”
The White House had no immediate comment, but Democrats on Capitol Hill and elsewhere applauded.
Rep. Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who was kicked off the intelligence panel for using his position to mislead the public on the Trump-Russia investigation, acknowledged that "the indictment of a former president is unprecedented.
“But so too is the unlawful conduct in which Trump has been engaged. A nation of laws must hold the rich and powerful accountable, even when they hold high office. Especially when they do. To do otherwise is not democracy,” he wrote on Twitter.
Patrick Gaspard, president and CEO at the liberal Center for American Progress, said the indictment proves that “no one is above the law, not even an ex-president.”
“Now the legal process should play out in court without political interference,” he said. "Trump’s efforts to intimidate prosecutors and call on an angry mob of supporters is yet another disgusting effort to incite violence and prevent the legal system from taking its course.
The Associated Press and The Washington Times contributed to this report.
