Netherlands Truck Crash

In this frame grab taken from video, policemen and rescuers stand at the site where a truck plowed into a gathering in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland, Netherlands, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. A truck drove off a dike and slammed into a community barbecue in a village south of Rotterdam on Saturday killing and injuring several people.

 Media TV via AP

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

THE HAGUE, Netherlands • The death toll from an accident when a truck drove off a dike and slammed into a community barbecue in a village south of Rotterdam rose to six Sunday and police said a further seven people are in hospital, including one in critical condition.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus