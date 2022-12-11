Virus Outbreak China

A woman wearing a face mask and covered with fur hoods walks on a street as capital city is hit by cold wind in Beijing, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals as Beijing rolls back anti-virus controls that confined millions of people to their homes, crushed economic growth and set off protests. 

 Andy Wong I AP

BEIJING — Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals as it rolls back anti-virus controls that confined millions of people to their homes, crushed economic growth and set off protests.

