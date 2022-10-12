ict-2022-10-05-news-test-scores-twp5 (copy)

This this file photo from October 2022, Melanie Tutor works on a division problem with her students at Itawamba Attendance Center in Fulton.

 Thomas Wells I Daily Journal

American students are struggling even though the government sent billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief money to school districts to offset learning loss, according to a study released Tuesday. The study says the federal largesse fell short, failed to target the schools in greatest need and wasn’t tied to policy outcomes.

