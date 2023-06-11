Railroad Safety

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed the night before in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 4, 2023. The Federal Railroad Administration recently completed a review of Norfolk Southern's safety culture done in the wake of the fiery Feb. 3 derailment in Ohio, and officials plan to follow up with similar investigations of all the major freight railroads over the next year.

 Gene J. Puskar I AP

OMAHA, Neb. — The Federal Railroad Administration recently completed a review of Norfolk Southern's safety culture in the wake of the February's fiery derailment in Ohio, and officials plan to follow up with similar investigations of all the major freight railroads over the next year.

Newsletters

Recommended for you