Native American Astronaut

In this image from video made available by NASA, astronaut Nicole Mann speaks during an interview on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. The first Native American woman in space said Wednesday that she’s overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth, and is channeling “positive energy” as her five-month mission gets underway.

 NASA via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. • The first Native American woman in space said Wednesday she is overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth, and is channeling "positive energy" as her five-month mission gets underway.

