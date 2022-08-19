Yellowstone Hot Spring Foot Found

In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., in June 2015. Park officials say part of a foot, in a shoe, found floating in the hot spring on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, is related to a July 31, 2022 death. No foul play is suspected, but the investigation continues.

 Diane Renkin I National Park Service via AP

HELENA, Mont. • Part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to the death of a person last month, park officials said Friday.

